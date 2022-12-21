LVW Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $235.14 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $239.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

