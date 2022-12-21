Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Down 1.3 %

Intel stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. HSBC started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

