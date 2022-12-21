AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 1.2 %

AT&T stock opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.