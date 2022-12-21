Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $831,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $261.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

