Collective Family Office LLC Has $309,000 Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014,101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,234 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335,089 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $244,220,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,851 shares during the period.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average is $49.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $55.03.
