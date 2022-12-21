Moseley Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after acquiring an additional 158,106 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average is $49.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $55.03.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.