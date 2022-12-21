Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,275 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606,701 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

