Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 54,346 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,956 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,525,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

ADBE stock opened at $338.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $582.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.91 and a 200-day moving average of $354.76.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

