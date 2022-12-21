Diversified Trust Co Purchases 145 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,622,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.27 and a 200-day moving average of $97.24.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

