Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 1,645 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.9% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average is $101.63. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $85.41 and a 12-month high of $160.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

