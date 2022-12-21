Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 2,533 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,721 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.63. The stock has a market cap of $158.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $85.41 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

