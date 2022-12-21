Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 675 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.24 and a 12 month high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

