Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.5% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after buying an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $382.18 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.19.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

