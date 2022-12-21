Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,008 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 211,503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,246 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $388.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $83,025,924.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,085,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,724,195,195.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

