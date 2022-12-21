Epiq Partners LLC Acquires 35 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,620,000 after purchasing an additional 179,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $382.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.19. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

