LVW Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $2,839,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $223,000. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 58.0% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $103.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $171.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Argus lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

