Parker Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parker Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 12.7% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $382.18 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $388.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

