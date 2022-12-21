Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 24.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $100.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.09. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

