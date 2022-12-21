Collective Family Office LLC Makes New $435,000 Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.63.

BX opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.52. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.24 and a twelve month high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

