AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% in the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $160.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $283.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $128.26 and a one year high of $175.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

