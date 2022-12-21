Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Sells 86 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

PepsiCo Price Performance

In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $181.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.63. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

