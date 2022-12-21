Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 591,099 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $55,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.4 %

DIS stock opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $158.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.63. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $85.41 and a 52 week high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

