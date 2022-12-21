UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 13,500 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $150.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.