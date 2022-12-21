Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp raised its stake in 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $2,907,000. 55I LLC boosted its position in 3M by 54.9% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 385,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,370,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $120.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.02. The firm has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $181.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

