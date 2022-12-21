GraniteShares Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Booking by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,958.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,916.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,897.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $37.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

