EdgeRock Capital LLC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 444,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 30,781 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 639,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,895,000 after acquiring an additional 75,748 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,033.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $28,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.