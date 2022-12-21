First Community Trust NA Sells 370 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Community Trust NA reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $23,659,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $349.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.05 and a 200-day moving average of $359.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

