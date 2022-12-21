Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Increased by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 23.8% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $349.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $356.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

