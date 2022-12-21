Suncoast Equity Management Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Suncoast Equity Management reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.2% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $798,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 81.5% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $181.23 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $249.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.91 and a 200-day moving average of $174.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

