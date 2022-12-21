Collective Family Office LLC Invests $215,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 188,518 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $116.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.37.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

