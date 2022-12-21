AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.1% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $204,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $1,321,000. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $23,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:ABBV opened at $160.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $128.26 and a one year high of $175.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.36. The stock has a market cap of $283.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
