Iowa State Bank Sells 2,194 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Iowa State Bank cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.4% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,324 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AbbVie by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,162,000 after purchasing an additional 476,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,504,000 after purchasing an additional 938,091 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $160.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $283.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.26 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

