Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $487,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

DIS stock opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $85.41 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.63. The firm has a market cap of $158.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

