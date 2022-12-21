Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 5.0% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DIS opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $85.41 and a 1 year high of $160.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

