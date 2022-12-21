Iowa State Bank Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

NYSE DIS opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average is $101.63. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $85.41 and a 12-month high of $160.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $158.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

