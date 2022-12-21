Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 942.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 44,574 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,005 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

VZ stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $155.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

