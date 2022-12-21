Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 3,963 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.57. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.