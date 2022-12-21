Gradient Investments LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,470.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 71,723 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.29.

Boeing stock opened at $188.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.65. The company has a market cap of $111.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

