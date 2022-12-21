PFG Advisors Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $199.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $285.48.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

