Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 373.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,727 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 54,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

ATVI opened at $75.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.86 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

