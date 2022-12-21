Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 134.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,760 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 25.9% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 14.9% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 181,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

NYSE EMR opened at $95.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

