Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 410 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $188.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.65.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.29.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

