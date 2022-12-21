SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Makes New $42,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $95.04 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.57.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

