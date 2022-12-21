Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $362,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,353,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $100.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

