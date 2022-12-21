Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,690 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.4% of First Community Trust NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $388.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

