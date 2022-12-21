Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,571 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Intel by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Insider Activity

Intel Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.26.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.