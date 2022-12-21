EdgeRock Capital LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -406.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.15.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

