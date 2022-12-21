Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 379 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

