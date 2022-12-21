Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $134.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.