Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,411,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

